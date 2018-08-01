Environmental group sues over Wisconsin smog regulations
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 1, 2018 @ 5:34 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An environmental group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging new federal smog regulations in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June sharply limited areas of the state that will face tougher smog regulations to small strips of land along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The EPA in December had made an initial determination that a much larger area of southeastern Wisconsin was in violation.

But the agency walked that back under pressure from Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s administration and business leaders. They argued that smog from Illinois and northern Indiana is polluting Milwaukee and other areas along Lake Michigan.

Clean Wisconsin filed suit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The group alleges the decision fails to reduce smog in Wisconsin.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wisconsin records 1st death linked to synthetic marijuana KUSD Announces Schools Eligible For National School Lunch Program Kenosha Man Involved in Chase Identified Wisconsin sales tax holiday underway Wisconsin, tribe reach settlement in hemp lawsuit Democrat launches first TV ad in governor’s race
Comments