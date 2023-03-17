Eric Kenesie Makes WIAA State Tournament History as St Joe’s Advances to Title Game

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–WIAA State Tournament: The St Joseph Catholic Academy Lancers are headed to the state title game Saturday after an impressive 83-72 win over Saint Mary Catholic.

Eric Kenesie made history becoming the first player to score 50 or more points in WIAA State Tournament history.

Kenesie finished with 51.

The Lancers will play the winner Thursday’s Luther/Whitehall match-up on Saturday.

We’ll have that game for you here on WLIP starting at approximately 12:45 PM.