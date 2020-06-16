      Breaking News
Stay up to date with on COVID-19 with information from the CDC.

Esposito Case Continues

Jun 16, 2020 @ 5:09am

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The case against a former Kenosha County Board Chairman appears headed to trial. Daniel Esposito allegedly drove off from a Kenosha store with building supplies in his truck that he had not paid for.

A motion to dismiss the charges against him failed last week when a Walworth County judge ruled that an apparent factual error in the criminal complaint didn’t warrant dismissal.

Esposito is no longer on the board after not running for re-election. He’s due back in court in August.