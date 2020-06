(Waukegan, IL) The latest round of air testing outside of a pair of Lake County plants is complete.

The testing was done outside of Medline in Waukegan and Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee, to determine if improvements at the plants lowered the levels of a cancer causing chemical.

Ethylene Oxide became a hot button issue last year, because of the emissions from the two facilities. Results from the air testing is now being reviewed by the Illinois EPA.