EtO Testing Round Two to Start Next Month

(Waukegan, IL) A second round of air testing is set to start next month near a pair of Lake County plants.

The tests near Medline in Waukegan, and Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee will again be looking for ethylene oxide, a chemical believed to cause cancer. The tests are likely to be performed before each facility has had a chance to complete upgrades which would, in theory, reduce their EtO emissions.

Medline is expected to complete upgrades at some point either next month or in November…Vantage Specialty Chemicals will start installing their upgrades in November.