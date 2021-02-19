Evers and Republicans show rare signs of compromise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bipartisan tax cut bill into law and signaled support for another bipartisan measure to help update the state’s unemployment insurance system.

The rare compromises Thursday come as Republicans have roundly denounced much of his state budget proposal as a liberal wish list. Any agreement is notable given the terse relationship Evers and Republicans have had the past two years. The bill benefitting Wisconsin businesses that took federal Payroll Protection loans was the first Evers had signed in 10 months.

Republican leaders of the budget committee also highlighted other possible areas of agreement.