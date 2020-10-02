Evers Asks Residents to Stay Home; Will Not Issue Order

MADISON, WI (WLIP)—Governor Tony Evers is asking Wisconsinites to be out in public as little as possible.

The Governor says that he does not have the authority to issue a “Safer at Home” order due to the State Supreme Court decision in May that overturned the order that had been in effect since March.

Evers asks residents to avoid unnecessary trips and travel and to cancel any get- togethers they may have planned.

State health officials reported 2,887 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, a new daily record, along with 21 more deaths.