Evers assigns ‘homework’ to GOP-controlled Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is assigning “homework” to the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Evers is a former teacher and state superintendent of schools. He sent a letter to legislative leaders on Thursday calling on them to spend more money on combating homelessness, restrict the use of water-polluting chemicals and close a loophole that lowers property taxes for large retail stores.

The Legislature is scheduled to return to work next week but be in session only a handful of days. Evers says he hopes the Legislature will remain in session as long as necessary to act on the priorities he laid out.