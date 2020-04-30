Evers Attorney Defends Safer At Home; Warns Against Alternative

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ attorney warns that Wisconsin could see a patchwork of county-level safe-at-home orders if the state Supreme Court strikes down the existing statewide mandate.

The justices are considering a Republican lawsuit demanding they lift the order immediately. Multiple groups filed briefs with the court on Wednesday arguing for and against the statewide order.

Evers’ attorney, Ryan Nilsestuen, told reporters during a conference call that if the court strikes down the order, individual counties will start implementing their own ordinances, resulting in a confusing patchwork across the state.