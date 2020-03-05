Evers awards $75 million for 152 transportation projects

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has awarded $75 million in grants for 152 local transportation projects across Wisconsin.

The one-time funding approved in the state budget last year comes from a program to bolster local transportation projects. Evers on Wednesday announced the grants for 84 towns, 34 cities and villages and 34 counties.

They were selected from more than 1,600 applications for funding under the program, which makes funding available for local transportation needs including roads, bridges, harbors, railroads and both pedestrian and bike paths.