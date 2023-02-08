Evers calls for smoother approval of stewardship projects

Photo credit: WI Gov's Office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to make it more difficult for the Republican-controlled Legislature to block the purchasing of land by conservation groups and the state.

On Wednesday he proposed increasing the thresholds for stopping such projects.

Evers says he wants to repeal the requirement that all projects north of Highway 64 be subject to legislative review.

He also wants to double the threshold of legislative review for grants and acquisitions under the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program from $250,000 to $500,000.

Evers also wants to require any member of the Legislature who objects to a purchase to be named publicly. Currently, lawmakers can object anonymously, delaying or even killing projects.