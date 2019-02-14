Evers calls special election for Kenosha-area Assembly seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election for April 30 to fill a vacant Assembly seat in Kenosha.

The vacancy was created when Democratic Rep. Peter Barca resigned after Evers picked him to serve as Revenue Department secretary. The seat is in a Democratic area and the only announced candidates to replace Barca are both Democrats.

Assistant Milwaukee County District Attorney Tip McGuire and community organizer Gina Walkington are both running. If a third candidate gets in, there will be an April 2 primary.

Evers called the special election Thursday. Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers Thursday and they’re due March 5.

Barca’s nomination as Revenue secretary is pending state Senate approval.