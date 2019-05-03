Evers Changes Tune on Foxconn Jobs Number

MADISON, WI (AP)—Gov. Tony Evers is retreating from his previous comments that he didn’t think Foxconn Technology Group would employ 13,000 people at its project in the state.

Evers spoke to the editorial board of the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News on Thursday after meeting with the group’s leader, Terry Gou, in Milwaukee.

Evers says how many jobs Foxconn creates “could be less, it could be more than 13,000. That came after he said last month it was “unrealistic” and “difficult to imagine” that Foxconn would hire that many given that it was downsizing the display screen factory it was building.

Evers says he and Gou had a “great conversation” and they were “building a good relationship.” Evers said they also discussed how Foxconn operations would change as Gou steps away from daily operations to run for president of Taiwan.