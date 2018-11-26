Evers concerned about Foxconn cuts

A new memo obtained by Bloomberg said the Foxconn Technology group wants to cut billions in expenses and eliminate about 10% of its staff. Governor-elect Tony Evers, never a fan of the billions of dollars in tax breaks that enticed the company to come to Wisconsin, said he is concerned about the developments. Bloomberg reported the Taiwan-based company wants to cut $2.9 billion in expenses and eliminate about 10% of non-technical staff. The company said the cuts are due to “a very difficult and competitive year.” Evers said he’s not sure if the news directly impacts the Wisconsin plant but is going to monitor it.