Evers defends government’s response to child abuse report

MADISON, WI (AP)—Gov. Tony Evers is defending his administration’s move to block a journalist from publishing information from a confidential child abuse investigation by threatening prosecution.

A former emergency room doctor at Children’s Hospital Wisconsin faces charges of physically abusing a newborn he was adopting with his wife.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Wisconsin Department of Children and Families officials last month warned an NBC News reporter that his planned publication of a story that included information from the investigation file would violate state law.

But Evers says his administration was protecting the child.