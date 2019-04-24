Evers ‘disappointed’ pardons board not yet revived

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he’s “disappointed” that his administration has not yet revived a pardons review board nearly four months into his term.

Evers promised during the campaign to once again issue pardons after Gov. Scott Walker refused to consider anyone for a pardon or commutation of prison sentence during his eight years in office.

Evers told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that his team of three attorneys hasn’t had enough time to tackle the issue, in part because it’s been working on legal challenges to the lame duck legislative session Republicans convened in December.

Evers says he hopes to have a pardons board in place by the summer, calling it “exceedingly important” to get it going. Evers calls it a “top priority.”

As of late March, more than 1,000 people had contacted Evers’ office inquiring about pardons.