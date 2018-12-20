Evers Dismisses Concerns Over Cabinet Picks

MADISON, WI (AP)–Gov.-elect Tony Evers is dismissing Republican complaints about his first four Cabinet picks all being from Milwaukee. Evers announced the selections Wednesday. He says concerns about a lack of geographic diversity will dissipate in coming days when he announces other Cabinet picks.

Evers says he made his picks based on talent “and these four people have it at a very, very high level.” Evers chose Joel Brennan to be Department of Administration Secretary; Preston Cole to head the Department of Natural Resources; Kevin Carr as Corrections Secretary; and Sara Meaney to lead the Tourism Department.

Cole is a forester and says his priority will be prioritizing science within the Department of Natural Resources. Carr says there is an “unprecedented opportunity” for criminal justice reform in Wisconsin.