Evers Extends “Safer At Home” Until Late May

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has extended Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order for another month.

The extension issued Thursday keeps nonessential businesses closed until May 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

News of the extension comes amid growing criticism from conservatives who are pushing Evers, and governors in other states, to loosen restrictions.

Evers did make some adjustments, including allowing golf courses to reopen. He’s also allowing nonessential businesses to make deliveries and have curbside pickup available.

That includes arts and crafts stores making material available to produce face masks and other personal protective equipment.