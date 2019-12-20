Evers: Foxconn could still qualify for credits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits.
But he said in an Associated Press interview Thursday that Foxconn must change its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction.
Foxconn signed a contract with Wisconsin under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives.
President Donald Trump heralded the deal as a sign of a revitalized American manufacturing economy.
Evers says he’s confident Wisconsin can reach a deal with Foxconn in the coming months.