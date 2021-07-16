Evers in Kenosha for Heartland Groundbreaking

Governor Tony Evers was in Kenosha yesterday to celebrate the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s first groundbreaking since the pandemic.

It just so happened to be at the new corporate headquarters for Heartland Produce-one of the many planned developments on the former Dairyland Greyhound Park near I-94 in Kenosha.

With their new 29 million dollar headquarters and distribution facility, Heartland becomes the first tenant of the Greeneway Development, which will eventually feature industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family housing.

WEDC will contribute up to 500-thousand dollars in tax credits over the next three years for the project. The company is expecting to create 40 full-time jobs with average wages above $28 per hour.