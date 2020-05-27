Evers makes $200 million available to local governments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says that Wisconsin local governments will share in $200 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill to help with expenses related to the pandemic.

Evers on Wednesday announced that $190 million will be allocated to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town based on a formula that takes into account population. Federally recognized American Indian tribes will share $10 million.

The money can be used for a wide variety of expenses, including emergency operations and purchases of personal protective equipment.

Evers has also earmarked $1 billion in federal funding for the statewide response to the pandemic.