Evers makes plea for federal money, vaccine to fight virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is telling President Donald Trump and the state’s congressional delegation that Wisconsin needs $466 million by April to pay for vaccine distribution, coronavirus testing, contact tracing, hospitals and a public health awareness campaign.

The Democratic governor made the plea Thursday as talks continued with Republican state lawmakers on coronavirus proposals, but with no agreement or immediate action in sight.

Evers also wrote to the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking that Wisconsin be prioritized for vaccine distribution so the state’s 450,000 health care workers can be vaccinated. Wisconsin reported 4,618 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 399,708.