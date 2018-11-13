Evers names chief of staff, transition team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov.-elect Tony Evers has named his campaign manager as his chief of staff, while announcing a transition team that includes a former teacher of the year and the head of a Madison biotech firm.

Evers released the appointments on Monday, less than a week after he defeated Gov. Scott Walker.

Evers says Maggie Gau will become his chief of staff once he’s sworn into office on Jan. 7. Gau previously worked as a chief of staff to two Democratic state lawmakers before managing Evers’ campaign against Walker.

The head of Evers’ transition team is JoAnne Anton, who worked more than 20 years for former Democratic U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl.

Other members of the transition team include former University of Wisconsin Board of Regents President Chuck Pruitt; Marinette Marine president and CEO Jan Allman; Exact Sciences chairman and CEO Kevin Conroy; and former middle school Teacher of the year Amy Traynor.