Evers Narrowly Defeats Walker

MADISON, WI (AP)–For the first time in nearly a decade, Wisconsin will have a new governor. Democrat Tony Evers narrowly beat Republican Gov. Scott Walker by just over 31-thousand votes which is not close enough to trigger a recount; but Walker declined to immediately concede. Evers’ victory completed a Democratic sweep of the top two statewide prizes, after Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin cruised to an easy victory.

Walker’s campaign is alleging that “thousands of ballots were damaged and had to be recreated” in the election that saw Democrat Tony Evers score a narrow victory. Walker campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger says until the ballots can be examined, there is no way to judge their validity.

Reisinger also says that Walker wants to see the official canvas of the vote and for military ballots to be counted “before any decision can be made.” Counties have until 9 a.m. Tuesday to canvas the vote. While Walker looked for a way to escape the loss, Democrats exalted.

Evers told exuberant supporters at a Madison theater that he was “confident” in saying, “I’m going to be the next governor of the state of Wisconsin.”Elsewhere, Democrats came up short in their hopes of taking the state Senate.