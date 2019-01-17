Evers opposes Republican income tax cut

Gov. Tony Evers opposes a Republican income tax cut plan.

Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says the plan unveiled today “falls short” of what the governor wants to do.

While both $340 million plans target the middle class, the difference is in how they’re paid for.

Evers wants to cap tax breaks under a manufacturing and agriculture credit program that Republicans created. Republicans want to pay for the tax cut plan by tapping a nearly $600 million budget surplus.

Baldauff faults Republicans for rejecting federal money to pay for Medicaid expansion and hiring outside attorneys for lawsuits targeting last months’ GOP lame-duck session, moves she says “leave taxpayers on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.”