Evers picks Peter Barca, Caleb Frostman for Cabinet posts

Gov.-elect Tony Evers has named two Democratic lawmakers to his Cabinet.

Evers on Thursday named state Rep. Peter Barca, of Kenosha, as secretary of the Department of Revenue and state Sen. Caleb Frostman, of Sturgeon Bay, as secretary of the Department of Workforce Development.

Frostman won a special election last year representing the Door County area in the state Senate, but lost his bid for a full term in November to Republican Andre Jacque.

Evers is currently state superintendent of schools. He named is chief of staff Emilie Amundson as secretary of the Department of Children and Families. He named assistant state superintendent Dawn Crim as secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Also, Evers picked former Obama administration official Andrea Palm to head the Department of Health Services.