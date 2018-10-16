Evers promises to abide by climate accord

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers is promising to work with other like-minded U.S. governors to combat climate change an implement provisions of the Paris climate accord on a state level.

The agreement set voluntary greenhouse gas emission targets in an effort to reduce the impact of fossil fuels. President Donald Trump said last year the U.S. would leave the accord out of concerns about the pact’s economic impact.

A number of governors have pledged to meet the accord’s targets on their own.

Evers said during a Monday news conference in Madison on Monday that climate change is a fact even though Republican Gov. Scott Walker doesn’t believe it. He promised to work with other governors to adopt sections of the Paris pact that apply to states and review Wisconsin’s emissions levels.

Evers also to use science when making decisions for the state, unlike Walker.

The governor’s campaign spokesman, Austin Altenburg, didn’t immediately reply to an email.