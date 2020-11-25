Evers says skip holiday parties as state sets virus record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has set another record for coronavirus deaths. The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that the virus was a factor in another 104 deaths.

That breaks the old record of 92 daily deaths set on Nov. 17. The virus has now been a factor in 3,115 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The DHS also reported another 6,202 confirmed cases.

The state has now seen 363,973 cases since March. The seven-day average of positive tests was 28.7% as of Monday, down from 36.5% last week.