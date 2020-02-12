Evers seeks federal disaster declaration for 3 counties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has submitted a federal emergency declaration for three southeastern Wisconsin counties for $10 million in damage caused along the shore of Lake Michigan by winter storms last month.

Evers on Tuesday asked President Donald Trump’s administration for the declaration to cover Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties for damage from the storms that included large waves and shoreline flooding.

About $10 million in damages where repairs were eligible for federal reimbursement were identified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Wisconsin Emergency Management.

Initial reports estimated $30 million in damages to public infrastructure, but only a third of that met the threshold for federal money.