Evers; State Legislature Working Toward Relief Package

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

MADISON, WI (WLIP AND AP)—Gov Evers and Republicans who control the Legislature are working on an aid package for the state to help deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

State Rep Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that right now any package is in the planning stages.

One of the likely areas any deal with touch on is unemployment.

Unemployment claims in Wisconsin since the coronavirus outbreak hit a daily high on Monday, with more than 24,600 people filing for benefits.

That brings the total number of preliminary unemployment filings since March 15 to nearly 222,000. That is 17-times higher than the roughly 13,000 claims that were filed over the same period last year.