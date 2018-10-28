Evers: Tax bills should include voucher spending

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Tony Evers says property tax bills need to clearly denote how much money is being spent on voucher schools.

Evers made the remarks during his final debate with Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Democrats have long opposed the voucher system, which uses state dollars to subsidize private school tuition for students. Democrats say the system pulls too much money from public schools.

Evers, the state schools superintendent said during the debate that voucher schools need accountability. He says haven’t shown they improve student performance and property tax payers should get to see how much of their money goes to the program.

Moderators did not give Walker a chance to respond before moving on to other questions.

