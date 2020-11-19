Evers to extend mask mandate as COVID strains hospitals

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to extend an order requiring masks be worn in indoor public places amid a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases that is straining the state’s hospitals.

Evers said Wednesday that he will extend into January his mask mandate and reissue an order that will extend the state’s public health emergency before the end of this week.

He called on Republicans to support his efforts, saying the seven-day average of positive new cases is now more than 6,400, more than triple what it was two months ago.