Evers to make pitch for Medicaid expansion in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers says he will tour the state to make a pitch for expanding Medicaid health coverage in Wisconsin under his first budget plan.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers visited a community health center Wednesday in Milwaukee and told reporters afterward that leadership is what caused Medicaid expansion “to fail” in the state. He said he plans to win Republican votes for a proposal to expand Wisconsin’s BadgerCare Plus health care coverage program for low-income residents under former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Wisconsin is one of 17 states that have not taken federal funding under the health care law to expand Medicaid. Voters in three of those states — Idaho, Nebraska and Utah — approved Medicaid expansion in referendums in the November election.