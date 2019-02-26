Evers to propose nonpartisan redistricting process

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will call for enacting a nonpartisan redistricting process as part of the state budget he introduces on Thursday.

Republicans who control the Legislature oppose such a move and are expected to block the Evers proposal.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that Evers will propose taking responsibility of drawing the state’s political maps away from the Legislature and give it to a nonpartisan agency instead.

The move comes as Democrats are fighting Wisconsin’s current Republican-drawn maps in court.

Evers’ plan would require the Legislature to vote on maps drawn at the direction of a new nonpartisan commission, but they would be restricted in what changes could be made. The governor would still sign or veto the bill.

The next round of redistricting comes after the 2020 Census.