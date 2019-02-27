Evers to raise age for charging juveniles, delay closure

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers will propose indefinitely delaying closure of the state’s troubled juvenile prison, spending nearly $200 million more on replacement facilities and increasing the age for charging juveniles as adults from 17 to 18.

Evers’ juvenile justice plans were to be included in his state budget proposal released Thursday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday on details of his juvenile justice plans.

Evers campaigned on raising the age for charging juveniles. Wisconsin is one of only six states that treat 17-year-olds as adults and raising the age splits Republicans who control the Legislature.

Republicans have also been hesitant to delay closing the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison beyond the current 2021 deadline. Evers says more time and nearly $200 million more money is needed to construct replacement facilities.