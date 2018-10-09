Evers touts pharmaceutical plan with new ads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers is touting his plan to reduce the cost of prescription drugs with a pair of new television ads.

Evers on Tuesday unveiled the ads featuring people talking about their struggles to pay for medicine they need. In one , a man says he can’t afford a pill that costs $200 a day that can help him fight kidney disease. In another , a woman with breast cancer says the cost of health care in Wisconsin is “absolutely outrageous.”

Evers released a plan Monday designed to reduce prescription drug costs by creating a new state board to review price hikes and fine drug makers for excessive increases, expanding the SeniorCare program and reducing state expenses on prescription drug purchases.

