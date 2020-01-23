Evers unveils plan to tackle Wisconsin’s farm crisis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers unveiled a three-prong plan to address the state’s farm crisis during his State of the State address.

He called for the Legislature to take up a package of bills in a special session starting next week.

Evers also said he was signing an executive order to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission to draw what he said would be “fair, impartial maps for the Legislature to take up next year.”

The Legislature wouldn’t have to vote on those maps. Republican leaders said they would look at Evers’ ideas on agriculture, but rejected considering nonpartisan maps.