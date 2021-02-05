Evers vetoes Republican-backed COVID-19 bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed the first bill passed by the Legislature to address the coronavirus pandemic in 10 months, a Republican-backed measure that Democrats say would do nothing to combat the virus or help reopen the state.

Evers vetoed the bill shortly after the Senate voted along party lines Friday sending it to him. Evers called on the Legislature to pass a version he can support. He had backed an earlier, more limited, version.

But Republicans added provisions he opposed. One of those would prohibit employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated.