Evers vetoes Wisconsin legislative oversight of COVID funds

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have given Republican legislators oversight of federal COVID-19 relief funds. The governor vetoed the bill during a news conference Monday.

He says legislative oversight of the money would have caused massive delays in getting it to recipients. The governor says Wisconsin is slated to receive $5 billion in federal aid.

He says he will use about $1.35 billion to bolster tourism, support businesses, rebuild infrastructure and pandemic response efforts.

Aides for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu haven’t responded to messages seeking comment on the veto.