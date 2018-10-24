Evers: Walker Misleading on Roads; Tax Claims

Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers say that his opponent Republican Governor Scott Walker is being dishonest when it comes his proposals for road repair and raising taxes. In an interview with WLIP’s Lenny Palmer, Evers pushed back against the claim that he’ll raise the gas tax by as much as one dollar.

Evers says that far from proposing to raise taxes he plans a middle class tax cut.

You can hear Lenny’s entire interview with Tony Evers below.

We have requested an interview with Governor Scott Walker for equal time but his campaign has yet say if he’ll be doing so.

FULL EVERS INTERVIEW: (IF PLAYER DOES NOT LOAD, REFRESH THE PAGE)