Evers wants to do stuff as governor, but it will be tough

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It’s not going to be easy for Tony Evers to fulfill his campaign promises.

Republicans control the Legislature and they’re already scheming to curtail powers of the governor’s office before Evers takes over.

Republican leaders have already come out strongly against numerous Evers proposals, including accepting federal Medicaid expansion money, spending $1.4 billion more on schools and reconstituting the state’s economic development agency.

Republicans aren’t completely dismissing Evers’ call to cut income taxes, but they oppose his plan to pay for it by doing away with a manufacturing tax credit program.

Evers will be able to immediately end Wisconsin’s participation in a federal lawsuit seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act. And he can wield his powerful veto power to stop Republican bills he opposes.