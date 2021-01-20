Everyone over 65 next in line for vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.

State health officials said Tuesday it could take a couple of months to vaccinate that group. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the speed of vaccinations depends on how much vaccine the federal government sends.

Wisconsin has about 700,000 people over age 65 and the state receives about 70,000 doses of first-dose vaccine each week.

Those over 65 join front-line health care workers, those in long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel in being eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin.