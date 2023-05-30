Ex-Trump White House Official Peter Navarro To Go On Trial In September In Jan. 6 Contempt Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A judge set the September 5 trial date on Tuesday.

Navarro was charged last year with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

He has pleaded not guilty.