Experimental Gene Therapy Allows Kids With Inherited Deafness To Hear

(Associated Press) – Gene therapy has allowed several children born with inherited deafness to hear.

A small study published Wednesday documents significantly restored hearing in five of six kids treated in China.

On Tuesday, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia announced similar gains in an 11-year-old boy treated there.

And earlier this month, Chinese researchers published a study showing positive results in two other children.

So far, the experimental therapies only target one rare condition.

But scientists say similar treatments could someday help many more kids with other types of hereditary deafness.

Genes are responsible for up to 60% of hearing loss in children.