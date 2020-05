KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Fire crews were called Sunday night after neighbors heard an explosion in a south side Kenosha neighborhood. Scanner reports indicated that multiple explosions were heard after 8 PM near 30th Avenue and 70th street.

The reports said that black smoke could be seen coming from that area. Firefighters and several police squads could be seen near the site. It appears that there was no fire though and no damage was reported to the area.

The explosions were from a power substation.