Facebook Users May Be In Line For Some Settlement Cash

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay.

Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica.

That’s a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

It’s not clear how much money individual users will receive.

To apply for the settlement, users can fill out a form and submit it online or print it out and mail it.