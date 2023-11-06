Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Avoids Trial, Pleads to Misdemeanor Charges

(Waukegan, IL) Trial has been avoided for the father of last year’s Highland Park mass shooting. Robert Crimo Jr. was facing seven felony reckless conduct charges for signing off on a firearms card back in 2019 for his son Robert Crimo III. Prosecutors alleged that by doing so, and knowing his son’s behavioral problems, it set in motion the steps that led to the 2022 shooting that led to 7 deaths and scores of injuries. On Monday, as trial was set to start, Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct, getting the felonies dropped. The 58-year-old will serve 60-days in jail, starting next Wednesday. His son, Robert Crimo III faces over 100 felony counts, and is due for a court hearing in early December.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-6-23)