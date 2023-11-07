Family & Authorities Searching For Missing Kenosha County Teen

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Authorities are searching for a missing 15 year old.

Anna Marie Estes was last seen leaving the area of the 34500 block of Geneva Road in the Town of Wheatland at 2 AM Saturday October 4th.

She is described as 4’9” 80lbs, with dark brown eyes and dark brown/blue hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5144 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477). Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department case number 2023-345651.