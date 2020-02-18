Family Says Hit and Run 12-Year-Old Conscious, Charges Filed

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

DEERFIELD, IL—The family of a 12-year-old Deerfield boy that was struck by a vehicle, says he continues to improve.

The boy, identified as Chase Thompson, is said to be out of critical condition, is awake and breathing on his own.

The family says the prognosis is good, but he still has a long road to recovery.

Meanwhile, charges have been approved against a Northbrook woman in the February 7th incident.

Stacy Shapiro has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an injury accident.

The 46-year-old is currently free on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. She is due in court today.