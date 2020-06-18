Family Seeks Answers In fatal Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—There was a different kind of protest outside of Kenosha Courthouse Wednesday.

The family, friends, and other supporters of 25 year old Angel Sanchez gathered to seek answers in his death. Sanchez was killed in November while riding his bicycle. He was struck by a vehicle and died after being in a coma. No charges or citations were issued in the crash.

Police reports state that Sanchez may have been difficult to spot the night of his death as he was said to be wearing dark clothing-something his family has disputed. Alcohol or drugs are not thought to be factors.

The investigation into the crash by Kenosha Police remains open and on-going.